TASS * «LA TURCHIA SI OFFRE DI OSPITARE UN VERTICE SULL’UCRAINA, ERDOGAN SOTTOLINEA L’IMPORTANZA DEI COLLOQUI DIRETTI TRA UCRAINA E RUSSIA»

martedì 12 agosto 2025

Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha dichiarato a Vladimir Zelensky che il suo paese è pronto a ospitare un vertice sull’Ucraina, ha riferito l’amministrazione presidenziale turca dopo che i due hanno avuto una telefonata.

“La Turchia è pronta a ospitare un vertice dei leader. L’istituzione di gruppi di lavoro su questioni militari, umanitarie e politiche aprirà la strada a un incontro di vertice”, è stato citato Erdogan.

“Il presidente Erdogan ha avuto una telefonata con Vladimir Zelensky su richiesta della parte ucraina. Ha sottolineato che i progressi raggiunti durante i colloqui diretti tra Ucraina e Russia a Istanbul sono di fondamentale importanza ed ha espresso la speranza che i prossimi cicli di negoziati portino risultati significativi verso un cessate il fuoco e una pace duratura”, ha dichiarato l’ufficio di Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Vladimir Zelensky that his country is ready to host a summit on Ukraine, the Turkish president’s administration said after the two held a phone call.

“Turkey is ready to host a leaders’ summit. The establishment of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues will open up a path to a summit meeting,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

“President Erdogan held a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky at the Ukrainian side’s request. He noted that the progress that has been reached during the direct Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul is crucially important and expressed hope that the next rounds of talks will yield significant results toward a ceasefire and a lasting peace,” Erdogan’s office said.