TASS * «ISRAELE DETERMINATA A SCONFIGGERE HAMAS NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA, NETANYAHU PROMETTE VITTORIA TOTALE»

21.30 - domenica 27 luglio 2025

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato che Israele è determinata a raggiungere tutti i suoi obiettivi nella Striscia di Gaza ed eliminare Hamas. Ha affermato: Continueremo a combattere, continueremo ad agire fino a quando non avremo raggiunto tutti i nostri obiettivi di guerra, fino alla completa vittoria. Lo ha detto in un indirizzo video durante la visita alla base aerea Ramon nel deserto del Negev. Aggiungendo: Elimineremo Hamas. Per completare questo obiettivo, l’eliminazione di Hamas, e anche per la liberazione dei nostri ostaggi, stiamo facendo progressi nella lotta e nelle negoziazioni.

Israel is determined to achieve all of its goals in the Gaza Strip and eliminate Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. We will continue to fight, we will continue to act until we achieve all of our war goals — until complete victory, he said in a vide address while visiting the Ramon Air Force Base in the Negev Desert. We will eliminate Hamas. In order to complete this goal (Hamas elimination – TASS), and also the release of our hostages, we are making progress in fighting and negotiating, he said.