13.58 - giovedì 7 agosto 2025

Il giro d’affari tra la Russia e gli Emirati Arabi Uniti ha raggiunto 11,5 miliardi di dollari, ha dichiarato il Presidente degli Emirati Arabi Uniti, lo sceicco Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, durante i colloqui con il leader russo Vladimir Putin. Sono molto lieto di essere presente oggi nella capitale della Federazione Russa, nota per la sua grande storia, ha detto il Presidente degli Emirati. Ha sottolineato che le relazioni tra i due Paesi si stanno sviluppando a un ritmo accelerato negli ultimi anni.

The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates has reached $11.5 bln, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I am very glad to be present today in the capital of the Russian Federation, known for its great history,” the UAE President said.

The relations between the two countries are developing at an accelerated pace in recent years, he noted.