TASS * «I GOVERNI DI GERMANIA, FRANCIA E REGNO UNITO DECIDONO SULL’INCONTRO USA-UCRAINA, VALUTANO UNA VISITA CON TRUMP E ZELENSKY»

07.36 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

I governi del cancelliere tedesco Friedrich Merz, del presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer intendono decidere il 17 agosto se i loro leader viaggeranno negli Stati Uniti per un incontro tra il presidente americano Donald Trump e Vladimir Zelensky, ha riportato il quotidiano tedesco Bild. Secondo Bild, i governi di Merz, Starmer e Macron pianificano di coordinare le loro azioni domenica 17 agosto e decidere congiuntamente se e chi esattamente viaggerà negli Stati Uniti. Tuttavia, una tale decisione richiede un invito ufficiale da parte degli Stati Uniti, secondo Bild. Il quotidiano ha inoltre riferito che il presidente Trump ha offerto a Zelensky di invitare politici europei negli Stati Uniti, ma finora non sono stati estesi inviti ufficiali. Bild ha aggiunto che i leader europei cercano di evitare un incontro destinato unicamente alla pubblicità.

The governments of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plan to decide on August 17 whether their leaders would be travelling to the United States for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Germany’s Bild daily reported. According to Bild, the governments of Merz, Starmer and Macron intend on Sunday, August 17, to coordinate their actions and jointly decide whether and who exactly would be travelling to the United States. However, such a decision requires an official invitation on behalf of the United States, according to Bild. The daily reported that US President Trump offered Zelensky to invite European politicians to the United States, however, there were no official invitations extended as of yet. Bild added that European leaders seek to avoid a meeting intended solely for publicity.