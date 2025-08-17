TASS * «TRUMP PREVEDE UN VERTICE TRILATERALE CON LA RUSSIA E L’UCRAINA, SUMMIT POSSIBILE GIÀ IL 22 AGOSTO»

07.36 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si aspetta di tenere un incontro trilaterale con la Russia e l’Ucraina già il 22 agosto, ha riportato il portale web statunitense Axios citando le sue fonti. Secondo il portale web, durante una telefonata con Vladimir Zelensky dell’Ucraina e leader europei dopo il suo incontro con il presidente russo Vladimir Putin in Alaska il 15 agosto, Trump ha annunciato che “vuole organizzare un vertice trilaterale con Putin e Zelensky già il prossimo venerdì [22 agosto]”.

///

US President Donald Trump expects to hold a trilateral summit meeting with Russia and Ukraine as early as August 22, US-based Axios web portal reported citing its sources. According to the web portal, during a telephone call with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, Trump announced that “he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as next Friday [August 22].”