TASS * «GRAVI RIVOLTE IN SERBIA, INCENDIO NEGLI UFFICI DI PARTITO A VALJEVO, RISCHIO PER LA VITA DEI RESIDENTI»

07.35 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

Gravi rivolte di massa si sono verificate tardissimo sabato notte in diverse città della Serbia. I manifestanti hanno aggredito agenti di polizia e incendiato e distrutto uffici di agenzie governative e partiti politici, ha dichiarato il Ministro dell’Interno serbo Ivica Dacic. Secondo il ministro, la situazione più complicata è stata segnalata nella città di Valjevo, dove fino a 4.000 persone hanno partecipato alle proteste. Gli uffici del Partito Progressista Serbo sono stati vandalizzati e incendiati. “Per fortuna, non c’era nessuno all’interno dei locali”, ha detto Dacic. “Dato che la struttura serve sia come edificio residenziale sia come ufficio dove risiedono delle persone, un incendio avrebbe potuto mettere a rischio la loro vita.”

Mass riots took place late on Saturday night in a number of cities in Serbia, rioters attacked police officers, set fire to and destroyed offices of government agencies and political parties, Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic stated. According to the minister, the most complicated situation has been reported in the city of Valjevo, where up to 4,000 people participated in protest actions. The offices of the Serbian Progressive Party were vandalized and set on fire. “Fortunately, there was no one inside [the premises],” Dacic said. “Given the fact that the facility serves both as a residential and office building where people reside, a fire could have endangered their lives.”