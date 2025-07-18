TASS * EL-WATAN: «ISRAELE E HAMAS CONCORDANO IL RITIRO DELLE TRUPPE DALL’ASSE MORAG, NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA»

11.02 - venerdì 18 luglio 2025

Il movimento palestinese Hamas e Israele hanno raggiunto un accordo per il ritiro delle forze israeliane dalla Striscia di Gaza, secondo un rapporto del sito di notizie El-Watan.

La fonte afferma che le parti hanno concordato su mappe che delineano il ritiro delle unità israeliane dopo che Israele ha acconsentito ad abbandonare l’asse Morag, un’area strategica nella parte meridionale dell’enclave.

The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the El-Watan news website.

The outlet states that the sides agreed on maps outlining the withdrawal of Israeli units after Israel consented to abandon the Morag axis, a strategic area in the southern part of the enclave.