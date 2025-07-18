Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * EL-WATAN: «ISRAELE E HAMAS CONCORDANO IL RITIRO DELLE TRUPPE DALL’ASSE MORAG, NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
11.02 - venerdì 18 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il movimento palestinese Hamas e Israele hanno raggiunto un accordo per il ritiro delle forze israeliane dalla Striscia di Gaza, secondo un rapporto del sito di notizie El-Watan.

La fonte afferma che le parti hanno concordato su mappe che delineano il ritiro delle unità israeliane dopo che Israele ha acconsentito ad abbandonare l’asse Morag, un’area strategica nella parte meridionale dell’enclave.

///

The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the El-Watan news website.

The outlet states that the sides agreed on maps outlining the withdrawal of Israeli units after Israel consented to abandon the Morag axis, a strategic area in the southern part of the enclave.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.