EUROSTAT * DISOCCUPAZIONE: «AD OTTOBRE 2025 IL TASSO DESTAGIONALIZZATO NELL’AREA EURO ERA DEL 6,4%, STABILE RISPETTO A SETTEMBRE»

11.13 - martedì 2 dicembre 2025

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Disoccupazione nell’area dell’euro al 6,4%. A ottobre 2025, il tasso di disoccupazione destagionalizzato nell’area dell’euro era del 6,4%, stabile rispetto a settembre 2025 e in aumento rispetto al 6,3% di ottobre 2024. Il tasso di disoccupazione nell’UE era del 6,0% a ottobre 2025, anch’esso stabile rispetto a settembre 2025 e in aumento rispetto al 5,8% di ottobre 2024. Questi dati sono pubblicati da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea.

Eurostat stima che 13,351 milioni di persone nell’UE, di cui 11,033 milioni nell’area dell’euro, fossero disoccupate a ottobre 2025.

Rispetto a settembre 2025, la disoccupazione è aumentata di 32.000 unità nell’UE ed è diminuita di 13.000 unità nell’area dell’euro.

Rispetto a ottobre 2024, la disoccupazione è aumentata di 517.000 unità nell’UE e di 308.000 unità nell’area dell’euro.

Disoccupazione giovanile

A ottobre 2025, 2,960 milioni di giovani (sotto i 25 anni) erano disoccupati nell’UE, di cui 2,352 milioni nell’area dell’euro. A ottobre 2025, il tasso di disoccupazione giovanile era del 15,2% nell’UE e del 14,8% nell’area dell’euro, entrambi stabili rispetto a settembre 2025.

Rispetto a settembre 2025, la disoccupazione giovanile è aumentata di 11.000 unità nell’UE e di 10.000 unità nell’area dell’euro.

Rispetto a ottobre 2024, la disoccupazione giovanile è aumentata di 74.000 unità nell’UE e di 39.000 unità nell’area dell’euro.

Disoccupazione per genere

A ottobre 2025, il tasso di disoccupazione femminile era del 6,3% nell’UE, in aumento rispetto al 6,2% di settembre 2025, mentre il tasso di disoccupazione maschile era del 5,8%, stabile rispetto al mese precedente. Nell’area dell’euro, il tasso di disoccupazione femminile si è attestato al 6,6%, stabile rispetto a settembre 2025, mentre quello maschile al 6,1%, in calo rispetto al 6,2% del mese precedente.

Ulteriori indicatori del mercato del lavoro

Le stime contenute in questo comunicato stampa si basano sulla definizione standard di disoccupazione dell’Organizzazione Internazionale del Lavoro (OIL), utilizzata a livello globale, che considera i disoccupati senza lavoro che hanno cercato attivamente lavoro nelle ultime quattro settimane e sono disponibili a iniziare a lavorare entro le due settimane successive.

Per cogliere appieno la situazione del mercato del lavoro, i dati sulla disoccupazione sono stati integrati da indicatori aggiuntivi, ad esempio i lavoratori part-time sottoccupati, le persone in cerca di lavoro ma non immediatamente disponibili e le persone disponibili a lavorare ma non in cerca di lavoro, pubblicati insieme ai dati dell’Indagine sulle Forze di Lavoro dell’UE (EU-LFS) per il secondo trimestre del 2025.

I dati EU-LFS per il terzo trimestre del 2025 saranno pubblicati il ​​12 dicembre 2025.

Euro area unemployment at 6.4%. In October 2025, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4%, stable compared with September 2025 and up from 6.3% in October 2024. The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in October 2025, also stable compared with September 2025 and up from 5.8% in October 2024. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that 13.351 million persons in the EU, of whom 11.033 million in the euro area, were unemployed in October 2025.

Compared with September 2025, unemployment increased by 32 thousand in the EU and decreased by 13 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with October 2024, unemployment increased by 517 thousand in the EU and by 308 thousand in the euro area.

Youth unemployment

In October 2025, 2.960 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.352 million were in the euro area. In October 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 15.2% in the EU and 14.8% in the euro area, both stable compared with September 2025.

Compared with September 2025, youth unemployment increased by 11 thousand in the EU and by 10 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with October 2024, youth unemployment increased by 74 thousand in the EU and by 39 thousand in the euro area.

Unemployment by sex

In October 2025, the unemployment rate for women was 6.3% in the EU, up from 6.2% in September 2025, and the unemployment rate for men was 5.8%, stable compared with the previous month. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.6%, stable compared with September 2025, and the unemployment rate for men was 6.1%, down from 6.2% in the previous month.

Additional labour market indicators

The estimates in this News Release are based on the globally used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard definition of unemployment, which counts as unemployed people without a job who have been actively seeking work in the last four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks.

To capture in full the labour market situation, the data on unemployment have been complemented by additional indicators, e.g. underemployed part-time workers, persons seeking work but not immediately available and persons available to work but not seeking, released together with EU Labour Force Survey (EU-LFS) data for the second quarter of 2025.

EU-LFS data for the third quarter of 2025 will be released on 12 December 2025.