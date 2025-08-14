EUROSTAT * AREA EURO – SECONDO TRIMESTRE 2025: «PIL AUMENTATO DELLO 0,2%, OCCUPAZIONE DELLO 0,1%»

15.59 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

PIL e occupazione sono entrambi aumentati dello 0,1% nell’area dell’euro. Nell’UE, il PIL è aumentato dello 0,2% e l’occupazione dello 0,1%. Crescita del PIL nell’area dell’euro e nell’UE. Nel secondo trimestre del 2025, il PIL destagionalizzato è aumentato dello 0,1% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,2% nell’UE, rispetto al trimestre precedente, secondo una stima rapida pubblicata da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea. Nel primo trimestre del 2025, il PIL era aumentato dello 0,6% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,5% nell’UE.

Nel secondo trimestre del 2025, il PIL negli Stati Uniti è aumentato dello 0,7% rispetto al trimestre precedente (dopo il -0,1% nel primo trimestre del 2025). Rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, il PIL è aumentato del 2,0% (dopo il +2,0% del trimestre precedente).

Crescita dell’occupazione nell’area dell’euro e nell’UE

Il numero di occupati è aumentato dello 0,1% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE nel secondo trimestre del 2025, rispetto al trimestre precedente. Nel primo trimestre del 2025, l’occupazione era aumentata dello 0,2% nell’area dell’euro ed era rimasta stabile nell’UE.

Rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, l’occupazione è aumentata dello 0,7% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE nel secondo trimestre del 2025, dopo il +0,7% nell’area dell’euro e il +0,4% nell’UE nel primo trimestre del 2025.

GDP and employment both up by 0.1% in the euro area. In the EU, GDP up by 0.2% and employment up by 0.1%. GDP growth in the euro area and EU. In the second quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

During the second quarter of 2025, GDP in the United States increased by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter (after -0.1% in the first quarter of 2025). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 2.0% (after +2.0% in the previous quarter).

Employment growth in the euro area and EU

The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2025, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2025, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.7% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2025, after +0.7% in the euro area and +0.4% in the EU in the first quarter of 2025.