VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * CANADA: «CONGRATULAZIONI A CARNEY PER LA VITTORIA ELETTORALE, NON VEDO L’ORA DI COLLABORARE SIA A LIVELLO BILATERALE CHE ALL’INTERNO DEL G7»

08.44 - martedì 29 aprile 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Congratulazioni a @MarkJCarney e al Partito Liberale per la vittoria elettorale. Il legame tra Europa e Canada è forte e si sta rafforzando sempre di più. Non vedo l’ora di collaborare strettamente, sia a livello bilaterale che all’interno del G7. Difenderemo i nostri valori democratici condivisi, promuoveremo il multilateralismo e ci batteremo per un commercio libero ed equo.

 

///

 

Congratulations to @MarkJCarney and the Liberal Party on their election victory.

The bond between Europe and Canada is strong — and growing stronger.

I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7.

We’ll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade.

