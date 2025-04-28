Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * BLACKOUT NELLA PENISOLA IBERICA: «LAVOREREMO PER RIPRISTINARE IL SISTEMA ELETTRICO E RASSICURARE I CITTADINI»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
20.04 - lunedì 28 aprile 2025

LINK

 

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Ho parlato anche con il Primo Ministro @LMontenegro_PT dopo il blackout nella Penisola Iberica.

Lavoreremo insieme per contribuire a ripristinare il sistema elettrico e rassicurare i cittadini.

Perché la sicurezza energetica è fondamentale per l’UE.

 

///

 

I also spoke with Prime Minister @LMontenegro_PT following the blackout in the Iberian Peninsula.

We will work together to help restore the electricity system and reassure citizens.

Because energy security is crucial for the EU.

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.