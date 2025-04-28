VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * BLACKOUT NELLA PENISOLA IBERICA: «LAVOREREMO PER RIPRISTINARE IL SISTEMA ELETTRICO E RASSICURARE I CITTADINI»

20.04 - lunedì 28 aprile 2025
Ho parlato anche con il Primo Ministro @LMontenegro_PT dopo il blackout nella Penisola Iberica.
Lavoreremo insieme per contribuire a ripristinare il sistema elettrico e rassicurare i cittadini.
Perché la sicurezza energetica è fondamentale per l’UE.
I also spoke with Prime Minister @LMontenegro_PT following the blackout in the Iberian Peninsula.
We will work together to help restore the electricity system and reassure citizens.
Because energy security is crucial for the EU.
Categoria news:LANCIO D'AGENZIA