TIM: SOLIDARIETÀ, GIGA ILLIMITATI E MINUTI INCLUSI PER I CLIENTI DI NAZIONALITÀ UCRAINA * TIM: SOLIDARITY UNLIMITED DATA AND MINUTES INCLUDED FOR CUSTOMERS OF UKRAINIAN NATIONALITY

18.32 - domenica 27 febbraio 2022

TIM: SOLIDARIETÀ PER UCRAINA, GIGA ILLIMITATI E MINUTI INCLUSI PER I CLIENTI DI NAZIONALITÀ UCRAINA

Roma, 27 febbraio 2022

TIM per esprimere solidarietà alla popolazione ucraina colpita dal conflitto in corso ha messo a disposizione dei clienti di nazionalità ucraina in Italia una serie di agevolazioni per comunicare con famiglie e amici.

A partire da domani saranno disponibili giga illimitati e minuti inclusi per una settimana.

Per aderire all’iniziativa basterà rispondere all’SMS informativo dedicato, recarsi presso i negozi TIM, oppure chiamare il 119 o visitare l’area My TIM.

***

PRESS RELEASE

TIM: SOLIDARITY FOR UKRAINE, UNLIMITED DATA AND MINUTES INCLUDED FOR CUSTOMERS OF UKRAINIAN NATIONALITY

Rome, 27 February 2022

TIM, in order to express solidarity with the Ukrainian population affected by the ongoing conflict, has made available, to customers of Ukrainian nationality in Italy a series of facilitations to communicate with families and friends.

Starting from tomorrow, unlimited giga and minutes inclusive will be available for a week.

To join the initiative, simply reply to the dedicated SMS, go to TIM stores, call 119 or visit the My TIM area.