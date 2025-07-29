THE WHITE HOUSE * «THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPEAN UNION REACH MASSIVE TRADE DEAL»

07.56 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Ieri, il Presidente Donald J. Trump ha annunciato un accordo commerciale con l’Unione Europea (UE), riequilibrando radicalmente le relazioni economiche tra le due maggiori economie mondiali.

L’accordo segna una modernizzazione generazionale dell’alleanza transatlantica e offrirà agli americani livelli senza precedenti di accesso al mercato dell’Unione Europea.

L’accordo rafforza l’economia e le capacità manifatturiere americane. L’UE acquisterà 750 miliardi di dollari in energia statunitense ed effettuerà nuovi investimenti per 600 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti, il tutto entro il 2028.

Grazie a una leadership decisa e a un impegno incrollabile nei confronti dei lavoratori americani, il Presidente Trump ha raggiunto un altro accordo che posiziona gli Stati Uniti come la destinazione principale al mondo per investimenti, innovazione e produzione avanzata.

RAGGIUNGENDO UN ACCORDO COMMERCIALE STORICO: L’accordo del Presidente Trump con l’Unione Europea realizza riforme strutturali storiche e impegni strategici che andranno a beneficio dell’industria, dei lavoratori e della sicurezza nazionale americani per generazioni:

Gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea hanno raggiunto un Accordo di Cooperazione sul Commercio Reciproco, Equo ed Equilibrato.

Questo colossale accordo consentirà ad agricoltori, allevatori, pescatori e produttori statunitensi di aumentare le esportazioni statunitensi, ampliare le opportunità commerciali e contribuire a ridurre il deficit commerciale con l’Unione Europea. L’UE eliminerà dazi doganali significativi, inclusa l’eliminazione di tutti i dazi UE sui beni industriali statunitensi esportati nell’UE, creando enormi opportunità per i prodotti realizzati e coltivati negli Stati Uniti di competere e affermarsi in Europa.

Questo nuovo accesso al mercato stimolerà la crescita dell’economia americana, alimentando le esportazioni, espandendo la produzione e consentendo alle aziende americane di tutte le dimensioni di raggiungere milioni di nuovi clienti oltreoceano.

Nell’ambito della strategia del Presidente Trump per stabilire un commercio equilibrato, l’Unione Europea pagherà agli Stati Uniti un’aliquota tariffaria del 15%, anche su auto e ricambi auto, prodotti farmaceutici e semiconduttori. Tuttavia, i dazi settoriali su acciaio, alluminio e rame rimarranno invariati: l’UE continuerà a pagare il 50% e le parti discuteranno sulla sicurezza delle catene di approvvigionamento per questi prodotti. Questo nuovo regime tariffario genererà entrate per decine di miliardi di dollari all’anno e contribuirà a colmare il persistente squilibrio commerciale tra Stati Uniti ed Europa, incoraggiando l’approvvigionamento locale, riportando la produzione in patria e garantendo che i produttori stranieri contribuiscano con la loro giusta quota all’economia americana.

Ulteriori termini chiave dell’accordo tra Stati Uniti e Unione Europea includeranno:

Ingenti investimenti dell’UE negli Stati Uniti: l’UE investirà 600 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti durante il mandato del Presidente Trump. Questo nuovo investimento si aggiunge agli oltre 100 miliardi di dollari che le aziende dell’UE già investono negli Stati Uniti ogni anno. Sfruttare l’energia americana: l’UE raddoppierà la sua posizione di superpotenza energetica negli Stati Uniti, acquistando 750 miliardi di dollari di esportazioni energetiche statunitensi entro il 2028. Ciò rafforzerà il predominio energetico degli Stati Uniti, ridurrà la dipendenza europea da fonti contrapposte e ridurrà il deficit commerciale con l’UE.

Barriere tariffarie: l’Unione Europea collaborerà con gli Stati Uniti per eliminare i dazi in vari settori e fornirà quote significative per altri prodotti, che, combinate, creeranno opportunità di accesso al mercato commercialmente significative per una quantità significativa di beni esportati dagli Stati Uniti verso l’Unione Europea, sostenendo posti di lavoro americani di alta qualità.

Barriere non tariffarie per le esportazioni industriali statunitensi: l’Unione Europea si impegnerà per affrontare una serie di preoccupazioni degli Stati Uniti relative a vari requisiti dell’UE che risultano gravosi per gli esportatori statunitensi, in particolare le piccole e medie imprese, anche attraverso sforzi per eliminare la burocrazia che gli esportatori statunitensi devono affrontare quando fanno affari nell’Unione Europea.

Barriere non tariffarie per le esportazioni agricole statunitensi: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea intendono collaborare per affrontare le barriere non tariffarie che incidono sul commercio di prodotti alimentari e agricoli, tra cui la semplificazione dei requisiti per i certificati sanitari per la carne suina e i prodotti lattiero-caseari statunitensi.

No ai free rider: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea stabiliranno rigide norme di origine per garantire che i benefici di questo accordo vadano direttamente agli Stati Uniti e all’Unione Europea, non a paesi terzi.

Barriere al commercio digitale: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea intendono affrontare le barriere ingiustificate al commercio digitale. A tale riguardo, l’Unione Europea conferma che non adotterà né manterrà tariffe per l’utilizzo della rete. Inoltre, Stati Uniti e Unione Europea manterranno zero dazi doganali sulle trasmissioni elettroniche.

Sicurezza economica: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea concordano di rafforzare l’allineamento in materia di sicurezza economica per migliorare la resilienza e l’innovazione della catena di approvvigionamento. Le due parti adotteranno misure complementari per affrontare le politiche non di mercato di terze parti, oltre a collaborare in materia di revisione degli investimenti in entrata e in uscita, controlli sulle esportazioni ed evasione dei dazi.

Accordi commerciali: gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea hanno stipulato una serie di importanti accordi commerciali in settori chiave, tra cui energia e semiconduttori, che amplieranno ulteriormente le esportazioni statunitensi verso il mercato europeo.

Equipaggiamenti militari: l’Unione Europea ha accettato di acquistare ingenti quantità di equipaggiamento militare statunitense.

L’agenda economica “America First” del Presidente Trump mira a ripristinare la nostra potenza industriale, a garantire il predominio energetico e a rendere gli Stati Uniti la destinazione principale per gli investimenti nel settore manifatturiero avanzato e industriale.

In soli sei mesi, il Presidente Trump ha riaffermato gli Stati Uniti come la destinazione più attraente al mondo per gli investimenti e leader indiscusso nell’innovazione, nella ricerca e nel settore manifatturiero avanzato.

Altri Presidenti americani hanno tentato, senza successo, di raggiungere un accordo commerciale significativo con l’Unione Europea. Con quest’ultimo accordo, il Presidente Trump ha dimostrato ancora una volta che una leadership coraggiosa, la forza economica e una determinazione incrollabile producono risultati che nessun altro leader potrebbe raggiungere.

LIBERARE L’AMERICA DALLE PRATICHE COMMERCIALI SLEALI: Fin dal primo giorno, il Presidente Trump ha messo in discussione il presupposto secondo cui lavoratori e imprese americane debbano tollerare pratiche commerciali sleali che li hanno svantaggiati per decenni e hanno contribuito al nostro storico deficit commerciale.

Il 2 aprile, il Presidente Trump ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale in risposta all’ampio e persistente deficit commerciale statunitense causato dalla mancanza di reciprocità nelle nostre relazioni commerciali bilaterali, da ingiuste barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie e dalle politiche economiche dei partner commerciali statunitensi che limitano i salari e i consumi interni.

Il Presidente Trump continua a promuovere gli interessi economici e di sicurezza nazionale del popolo americano rimuovendo le barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie e ampliando l’accesso al mercato per gli esportatori americani.

L’annuncio di oggi apre uno storico accesso al mercato alla seconda economia più grande del mondo, ristabilendo il solido rapporto positivo a lungo termine tra gli Stati Uniti e il suo alleato chiave, l’Unione Europea.

////

MAKING GLOBAL HISTORY: Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union (EU), fundamentally rebalancing the economic relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

The deal marks a generational modernization of the transatlantic alliance and will provide Americans with unprecedented levels of market access to the European Union.

The deal bolsters America’s economy and manufacturing capabilities. The EU will purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy and make new investments of $600 billion in the United States, all by 2028.

Through decisive leadership and an unyielding commitment to American workers, President Trump has delivered yet another agreement that positions the United States as the world’s preeminent destination for investment, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

REACHING A HISTORIC TRADE DEAL: President Trump’s agreement with the European Union achieves historic structural reforms and strategic commitments that will benefit American industry, workers, and national security for generations: