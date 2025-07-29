THE WHITE HOUSE * «THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPEAN UNION REACH MASSIVE TRADE DEAL»

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **
Ieri, il Presidente Donald J. Trump ha annunciato un accordo commerciale con l’Unione Europea (UE), riequilibrando radicalmente le relazioni economiche tra le due maggiori economie mondiali.
L’accordo segna una modernizzazione generazionale dell’alleanza transatlantica e offrirà agli americani livelli senza precedenti di accesso al mercato dell’Unione Europea.
L’accordo rafforza l’economia e le capacità manifatturiere americane. L’UE acquisterà 750 miliardi di dollari in energia statunitense ed effettuerà nuovi investimenti per 600 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti, il tutto entro il 2028.
Grazie a una leadership decisa e a un impegno incrollabile nei confronti dei lavoratori americani, il Presidente Trump ha raggiunto un altro accordo che posiziona gli Stati Uniti come la destinazione principale al mondo per investimenti, innovazione e produzione avanzata.
RAGGIUNGENDO UN ACCORDO COMMERCIALE STORICO: L’accordo del Presidente Trump con l’Unione Europea realizza riforme strutturali storiche e impegni strategici che andranno a beneficio dell’industria, dei lavoratori e della sicurezza nazionale americani per generazioni:
Gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea hanno raggiunto un Accordo di Cooperazione sul Commercio Reciproco, Equo ed Equilibrato.
Questo colossale accordo consentirà ad agricoltori, allevatori, pescatori e produttori statunitensi di aumentare le esportazioni statunitensi, ampliare le opportunità commerciali e contribuire a ridurre il deficit commerciale con l’Unione Europea. L’UE eliminerà dazi doganali significativi, inclusa l’eliminazione di tutti i dazi UE sui beni industriali statunitensi esportati nell’UE, creando enormi opportunità per i prodotti realizzati e coltivati negli Stati Uniti di competere e affermarsi in Europa.
Questo nuovo accesso al mercato stimolerà la crescita dell’economia americana, alimentando le esportazioni, espandendo la produzione e consentendo alle aziende americane di tutte le dimensioni di raggiungere milioni di nuovi clienti oltreoceano.
Nell’ambito della strategia del Presidente Trump per stabilire un commercio equilibrato, l’Unione Europea pagherà agli Stati Uniti un’aliquota tariffaria del 15%, anche su auto e ricambi auto, prodotti farmaceutici e semiconduttori. Tuttavia, i dazi settoriali su acciaio, alluminio e rame rimarranno invariati: l’UE continuerà a pagare il 50% e le parti discuteranno sulla sicurezza delle catene di approvvigionamento per questi prodotti. Questo nuovo regime tariffario genererà entrate per decine di miliardi di dollari all’anno e contribuirà a colmare il persistente squilibrio commerciale tra Stati Uniti ed Europa, incoraggiando l’approvvigionamento locale, riportando la produzione in patria e garantendo che i produttori stranieri contribuiscano con la loro giusta quota all’economia americana.
Ulteriori termini chiave dell’accordo tra Stati Uniti e Unione Europea includeranno:
Ingenti investimenti dell’UE negli Stati Uniti: l’UE investirà 600 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti durante il mandato del Presidente Trump. Questo nuovo investimento si aggiunge agli oltre 100 miliardi di dollari che le aziende dell’UE già investono negli Stati Uniti ogni anno. Sfruttare l’energia americana: l’UE raddoppierà la sua posizione di superpotenza energetica negli Stati Uniti, acquistando 750 miliardi di dollari di esportazioni energetiche statunitensi entro il 2028. Ciò rafforzerà il predominio energetico degli Stati Uniti, ridurrà la dipendenza europea da fonti contrapposte e ridurrà il deficit commerciale con l’UE.
Barriere tariffarie: l’Unione Europea collaborerà con gli Stati Uniti per eliminare i dazi in vari settori e fornirà quote significative per altri prodotti, che, combinate, creeranno opportunità di accesso al mercato commercialmente significative per una quantità significativa di beni esportati dagli Stati Uniti verso l’Unione Europea, sostenendo posti di lavoro americani di alta qualità.
Barriere non tariffarie per le esportazioni industriali statunitensi: l’Unione Europea si impegnerà per affrontare una serie di preoccupazioni degli Stati Uniti relative a vari requisiti dell’UE che risultano gravosi per gli esportatori statunitensi, in particolare le piccole e medie imprese, anche attraverso sforzi per eliminare la burocrazia che gli esportatori statunitensi devono affrontare quando fanno affari nell’Unione Europea.
Barriere non tariffarie per le esportazioni agricole statunitensi: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea intendono collaborare per affrontare le barriere non tariffarie che incidono sul commercio di prodotti alimentari e agricoli, tra cui la semplificazione dei requisiti per i certificati sanitari per la carne suina e i prodotti lattiero-caseari statunitensi.
No ai free rider: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea stabiliranno rigide norme di origine per garantire che i benefici di questo accordo vadano direttamente agli Stati Uniti e all’Unione Europea, non a paesi terzi.
Barriere al commercio digitale: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea intendono affrontare le barriere ingiustificate al commercio digitale. A tale riguardo, l’Unione Europea conferma che non adotterà né manterrà tariffe per l’utilizzo della rete. Inoltre, Stati Uniti e Unione Europea manterranno zero dazi doganali sulle trasmissioni elettroniche.
Sicurezza economica: Stati Uniti e Unione Europea concordano di rafforzare l’allineamento in materia di sicurezza economica per migliorare la resilienza e l’innovazione della catena di approvvigionamento. Le due parti adotteranno misure complementari per affrontare le politiche non di mercato di terze parti, oltre a collaborare in materia di revisione degli investimenti in entrata e in uscita, controlli sulle esportazioni ed evasione dei dazi.
Accordi commerciali: gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea hanno stipulato una serie di importanti accordi commerciali in settori chiave, tra cui energia e semiconduttori, che amplieranno ulteriormente le esportazioni statunitensi verso il mercato europeo.
Equipaggiamenti militari: l’Unione Europea ha accettato di acquistare ingenti quantità di equipaggiamento militare statunitense.
L’agenda economica “America First” del Presidente Trump mira a ripristinare la nostra potenza industriale, a garantire il predominio energetico e a rendere gli Stati Uniti la destinazione principale per gli investimenti nel settore manifatturiero avanzato e industriale.
In soli sei mesi, il Presidente Trump ha riaffermato gli Stati Uniti come la destinazione più attraente al mondo per gli investimenti e leader indiscusso nell’innovazione, nella ricerca e nel settore manifatturiero avanzato.
Altri Presidenti americani hanno tentato, senza successo, di raggiungere un accordo commerciale significativo con l’Unione Europea. Con quest’ultimo accordo, il Presidente Trump ha dimostrato ancora una volta che una leadership coraggiosa, la forza economica e una determinazione incrollabile producono risultati che nessun altro leader potrebbe raggiungere.
LIBERARE L’AMERICA DALLE PRATICHE COMMERCIALI SLEALI: Fin dal primo giorno, il Presidente Trump ha messo in discussione il presupposto secondo cui lavoratori e imprese americane debbano tollerare pratiche commerciali sleali che li hanno svantaggiati per decenni e hanno contribuito al nostro storico deficit commerciale.
Il 2 aprile, il Presidente Trump ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale in risposta all’ampio e persistente deficit commerciale statunitense causato dalla mancanza di reciprocità nelle nostre relazioni commerciali bilaterali, da ingiuste barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie e dalle politiche economiche dei partner commerciali statunitensi che limitano i salari e i consumi interni.
Il Presidente Trump continua a promuovere gli interessi economici e di sicurezza nazionale del popolo americano rimuovendo le barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie e ampliando l’accesso al mercato per gli esportatori americani.
L’annuncio di oggi apre uno storico accesso al mercato alla seconda economia più grande del mondo, ristabilendo il solido rapporto positivo a lungo termine tra gli Stati Uniti e il suo alleato chiave, l’Unione Europea.
MAKING GLOBAL HISTORY: Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union (EU), fundamentally rebalancing the economic relationship between the world’s two largest economies.
- The deal marks a generational modernization of the transatlantic alliance and will provide Americans with unprecedented levels of market access to the European Union.
- The deal bolsters America’s economy and manufacturing capabilities. The EU will purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy and make new investments of $600 billion in the United States, all by 2028.
- Through decisive leadership and an unyielding commitment to American workers, President Trump has delivered yet another agreement that positions the United States as the world’s preeminent destination for investment, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.
REACHING A HISTORIC TRADE DEAL: President Trump’s agreement with the European Union achieves historic structural reforms and strategic commitments that will benefit American industry, workers, and national security for generations:
- The United States and European Union reached a Cooperation Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade.
- This colossal deal will enable U.S. farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and manufacturers to increase U.S. exports, expand business opportunities, and help reduce the goods trade deficit with the European Union. The EU will remove significant tariffs, including the elimination of all EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods exported to the EU, creating enormous opportunities for American-made and American-grown goods to compete and win in Europe. This new market access will drive growth across the American economy—fueling exports, expanding production, and allowing American businesses of all sizes to reach millions of new customers across the Atlantic.
- As part of President Trump’s strategy to establish balanced trade, the European Union will pay the United States a tariff rate of 15%, including on autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. However, the sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper will remain unchanged—the EU will continue to pay 50% and the parties will discuss securing supply chains for these products. This new tariff regime will generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue annually and help to close the longstanding trade imbalance between the United States and Europe by encouraging local sourcing, reshoring production, and ensuring that foreign producers contribute their fair share to the American economy.
- Additional key terms of the U.S.-European Union Agreement will include:
- Massive EU Investment in the United States: The EU will invest $600 billion in the United States over the course of President Trump’s term. This new investment is in addition to the over $100 billion EU companies already invest in the United States every year.
- Unleashing American Energy: The EU will double down on America as the Energy Superpower by purchasing $750 billion of U.S. energy exports through 2028. This will strengthen the United States’ energy dominance, reduce European reliance on adversarial sources, and narrow our trade deficit with the EU.
- Tariff Barriers: The European Union will work with the United States to eliminate tariffs in various sectors and will provide meaningful quotas for other products, which when combined will create commercially meaningful market access opportunities for a significant amount of U.S. goods exports to the European Union, supporting high-quality American jobs.
- Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Industrial Exports: The European Union will work to address a range of U.S. concerns related to various EU requirements that are burdensome to U.S. exporters, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, including through efforts to eliminate the red tape that U.S. exporters face when doing business in the European Union.
- Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Agriculture Exports: The United States and the European Union intend to work together to address non-tariff barriers affecting trade in food and agricultural products, including streamlining requirements for sanitary certificates for U.S. pork and dairy products.
- No Free Riders: The United States and the European Union will establish strong rules of origin to ensure that the benefits of this agreement flow directly to the United States and the European Union, not to third countries.
- Barriers for Digital Trade: The United States and the European Union intend to address unjustified digital trade barriers. In that respect, the European Union confirms that it will not adopt or maintain network usage fees. Furthermore, the United States and the European Union will maintain zero customs duties on electronic transmissions.
- Economic Security: The United States and the European Union agree to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation. The two sides will take complementary actions to address non-market policies of third parties, as well as cooperating on inbound and outbound investment reviews, export controls, and duty evasion.
- Commercial Deals: The United States and European Union recognize a series of major commercial agreements across key sectors—including energy and semiconductors—that will further expand U.S. exports to the European market.
- Military Equipment: The European Union agreed to purchase significant amounts of U.S. military equipment.
- President Trump’s America First economic agenda is restoring our industrial might, securing energy dominance, and making the United States the premier destination for advanced manufacturing and industrial investment.
- In just six short months, President Trump has reaffirmed the United States as the world’s most attractive destination for investment and the unrivaled leader in innovation, research, and advanced manufacturing.
- Other American Presidents have tried and failed to reach a significant trade deal with the European Union. With this latest deal, President Trump has once again proven that bold leadership, economic strength, and unwavering resolve deliver results no other leader could achieve.LIBERATING AMERICA FROM UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES: Since Day One, President Trump challenged the assumption that American workers and businesses must tolerate unfair trade practices that have disadvantaged them for decades and contributed to our historic trade deficit.
On April 2, President Trump declared a national emergency in response to the large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficit caused by a lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships, unfair tariff and non-tariff barriers, and U.S. trading partners’ economic policies that suppress domestic wages and consumption.
President Trump continues to advance the economic and national security interests of the American people by removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and expanding market access for American exporters.
Today’s announcement opens up historic market access to the second largest economy in the world, reestablishing the strong positive long-term relationship between the United States and its key ally the European Union.