12.02 - giovedì 27 febbraio 2025

Il Cremlino si oppone alle guerre commerciali in tutto il mondo. Dmitry Peskov ha ricordato che la Russia è attualmente concentrata sul rafforzamento dei legami con i paesi amici, compresi i suoi partner BRICS.

MOSCA, 27 febbraio. /TASS/. La Russia si oppone alle guerre commerciali nel mondo perché hanno un impatto negativo su tutti gli attori del mercato, ha detto ai giornalisti il ​​portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov.

Quindi, ha commentato gli sviluppi USA-UE, compresa la decisione dell’amministrazione statunitense di imporre dazi doganali del 25% sulle forniture di beni dall’Unione Europea.

“Certamente, non vorremmo vedere molte guerre commerciali nel mondo. Perché, in un modo o nell’altro, avranno un impatto negativo su tutti i paesi”, ha sottolineato Peskov. Ha ricordato che la Russia è attualmente concentrata sul rafforzamento dei legami con i paesi amici, compresi i suoi partner BRICS. “Stiamo sviluppando le nostre strategie lì, che servono al meglio i nostri interessi e quelli dei nostri partner. Il nostro obiettivo è evitare guerre tariffarie”, ha aggiunto il portavoce.

Il primo ministro norvegese Jonas Gahr Store ha avvertito in precedenza che gli Stati Uniti rischiano di scatenare una guerra commerciale devastante se impongono restrizioni all’importazione sui beni europei. La portavoce del governo francese Sophie Primas ha spiegato che mentre l’Europa non vuole una guerra commerciale con gli Stati Uniti, è pronta a rispondere se Washington impone dazi all’importazione.

Kremlin opposes trade wars worldwide. Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russia is currently focused on strengthening ties with friendly countries, including its BRICS partners

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia opposes trade wars in the world because they have a negative impact on all market players, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Thus, he commented on the US-EU developments, including the US administration’s decision to impose customs duties of 25% on supplies of goods from the European Union.

“Certainly, we would not like to see a lot of trade wars in the world. Because, one way or another, it will have a negative impact on all countries,” Peskov pointed out. He recalled that Russia is currently focused on strengthening ties with friendly countries, including its BRICS partners. “We are developing our strategies there, which best serve our interests and those of our partners. Our goal is to avoid tariff wars,” the spokesman added.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store earlier warned that the US risks triggering a devastating trade war if it imposes import restrictions on European goods. French Government Spokeswoman Sophie Primas explained that while Europe does not want a trade war with the United States, it is prepared to respond if Washington imposes import duties.