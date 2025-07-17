CASA BIANCA * DROGA: «TRUMP FIRMA “L’HALT FENTANYL ACT“, PER COMBATTERE I CARTELLI E SALVARE LE VITE NEGLI STATI UNITI»

07.37 - giovedì 17 luglio 2025

Today, surrounded by families who have lost loved ones to the scourge of fentanyl, President Donald J. Trump officially signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law — permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

As President Trump said, the legislation is “delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers and criminals and the cartels” — and is just one of the many historic actions the Trump Administration has taken to end the carnage wrought by foreign drug cartels in our communities.

President Trump was joined by a few of the millions of Americans whose lives have been permanently changed by the fentanyl epidemic:

Greg Swan, who lost his son to fentanyl: “I would just like to say, thank you, Mr. President, for stopping the border crossings — full stop, mic drop … It was amazing what you did. We were being gaslit — and you came and lit a fire to that story, and we’re a lot safer for of it.” Watch

Anne Fundner, who lost her son to fentanyl: “In the last four years, fentanyl became the number one killer to Americans ages 15 to 48 … President Trump, for four years we felt ignored, but you’ve changed that … It is a lifeline for families across America in keeping our families safe … Thank you for keeping America safe for our children. This is what we voted for.” Watch

Jackie Siegel, who lost her daughter and sister to drug overdoses: “Mr. President, it’s an honor to be here today on behalf of our family … for this important signing.” Watch