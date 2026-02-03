ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «ATTENDO LA REAZIONE DEGLI STATI UNITI AGLI ATTACCHI RUSSI, LA RUSSIA HA VIOLATO L’ACCORDO»

22.38 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Attendiamo la reazione degli Stati Uniti d’America agli attacchi russi. È stata proprio una proposta degli Stati Uniti quella di sospendere gli attacchi alle risorse energetiche durante le trattative diplomatiche e in un periodo di clima invernale così rigido. Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti ha avanzato la richiesta personalmente. Notiamo che la Russia ha risposto a questa richiesta con un numero record di missili balistici, a soli quattro giorni dall’inizio della settimana in cui le era stato chiesto di sospendere gli attacchi. Ciò è indicativo anche di qualsiasi altra promessa che la Russia abbia fatto o possa ancora fare. Se la loro parola non ha valore nemmeno ora, cosa ci si può aspettare in futuro? Hanno mentito anche prima di questa guerra, e la Russia ha lanciato una guerra su vasta scala, cercando di ingannare tutti sulle proprie intenzioni e sull’Ucraina. Anche ora, in questi dettagli, in questi accordi con gli Stati Uniti, la Russia ricorre nuovamente all’inganno. A Mosca sono incorreggibili e stanno cercando di approfittare specificamente del freddo perché non riescono a sottometterci, l’Ucraina, con i loro attacchi. La scommessa della Russia sulla guerra deve ricevere una risposta dal mondo.

///

We await the reaction of the United States of America to the Russian strikes. It was specifically the U.S. proposal – to halt strikes on energy during diplomacy and such severe winter weather. The President of the United States made the request personally.

We see that Russia responded to this request with a record number of ballistic missiles – barely four days have passed of the week Russia was asked to hold off. This also speaks volumes about any other promises Russia has made or might still make. If their word doesn’t hold even now, what can be expected next?

They lied before this war as well, and Russia launched the full-scale war, trying to deceive everyone about their intentions and about Ukraine. Even now, in these details, in these agreements with the United States, Russia resorts to deception again. They are incorrigible in Moscow and are trying to take advantage specifically of the cold because they cannot subdue us, Ukraine, through their assaults. Russia’s bet on war must receive a response from the world.