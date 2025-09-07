TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP AD HAMAS: “ULTIMATUM PER GAZA, ACCETTATE I MIEI TERMINI O CONSEGUENZE”

23.15 - domenica 7 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha chiesto ad Hamas di accettare i suoi termini per la risoluzione del conflitto di Gaza, affermando che questo è il suo “ultimo avvertimento”

“Tutti vogliono che gli ostaggi tornino a casa. Tutti vogliono che questa guerra finisca!”, ha scritto sulla sua piattaforma Truth Social.

“Gli israeliani hanno accettato i miei termini. È ora che anche Hamas accetti. Ho avvertito Hamas delle conseguenze della mancata accettazione. Questo è il mio ultimo avvertimento, non ce ne sarà un altro!”

///

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Hamas accept his terms for the settlement of the Gaza conflict, saying that this is his “last warning.”

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”