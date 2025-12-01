TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «LE INONDAZIONI IN INDONESIA, TAILANDIA E SRI LANKA HANNO CAUSATO MILLE VITTIME »

14.24 - lunedì 1 dicembre 2025

Le inondazioni in Indonesia, Tailandia e Sri Lanka hanno causato più di 1.000 vittime, come riporta The Guardian.

Si tratta del peggior disastro naturale che ha colpito la regione dal devastante tsunami del 2004.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Agenzia Anadolu.

Floods in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka have claimed more than 1,000 lives, The Guardian reported.

It is the worst natural disaster to hit the region since the devastating 2004 tsunami.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency