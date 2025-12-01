Popular tags:
Popular tags:
Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «LE INONDAZIONI IN INDONESIA, TAILANDIA E SRI LANKA HANNO CAUSATO MILLE VITTIME »

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
14.24 - lunedì 1 dicembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le inondazioni in Indonesia, Tailandia e Sri Lanka hanno causato più di 1.000 vittime, come riporta The Guardian.

Si tratta del peggior disastro naturale che ha colpito la regione dal devastante tsunami del 2004.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Agenzia Anadolu.

///

Floods in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka have claimed more than 1,000 lives, The Guardian reported.

It is the worst natural disaster to hit the region since the devastating 2004 tsunami.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.