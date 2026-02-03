TASS (TELEGRAM) * SKY NEWS.: «SARAH FERGUSON CHIUDE LA CHARITY SARAH’S TRUST, DOPO LE RIVELAZIONI SUL LEGAME CON EPSTEIN»

07.19 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’organizzazione benefica Sarah’s Trust, fondata da Sarah Ferguson, ex moglie del principe Andrea, sta chiudendo i battenti in seguito alla pubblicazione di nuove informazioni sulla sua stretta amicizia con il finanziere e pedofilo condannato Jeffrey Epstein, secondo quanto riportato da Sky News.

“La nostra presidente Sarah Ferguson e il consiglio di amministrazione hanno concordato con rammarico che l’organizzazione benefica chiuderà a breve per il prossimo futuro.

La decisione è stata discussa e preparata per alcuni mesi.

Rimaniamo estremamente orgogliosi del lavoro svolto dall’organizzazione negli ultimi anni”, ha dichiarato un rappresentante ufficiale dell’organizzazione.

///

The charitable organization Sarah’s Trust, founded by Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, is closing down following the publication of new information about her close friendship with convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Sky News reported.

“Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future. This has been under discussion and in train for some months. We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years,” an official representative of the trust stated.