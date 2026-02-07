TASS (TELEGRAM) * PHILIPPOT (LES PATRIOTES), «PRESIDENTE MACRON, CON UN INDICE DI GRADIMENTO DELL’11%, È IL CAPO DI STATO PIÙ IMPOPOLARE AL MONDO»

19.11 - sabato 7 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Florian Philippot, leader del partito politico francese Les Patriotes, ha definito il presidente Emmanuel Macron il capo di Stato più criticato al mondo a causa del suo basso indice di gradimento.

“Con un indice di gradimento dell’11%, lei è il capo di Stato più impopolare al mondo e non ha più la legittimità per proporre iniziative! Lei non ha alcuna legittimità!” ha scritto il politico in un post sulla sua pagina X.

“Non faccia né dica altro. Dato che non intende dimettersi, attenda la fine del suo mandato. Soprattutto, non dica né faccia nulla!” ha sottolineato Philippot.

Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, called President Emmanuel Macron the most hated head of state in the world due to his low approval rating.

“With an approval rating of only 11%, you are the most hated head of state in the world and no longer have the legitimacy to propose initiatives! You have no legitimacy!” the politician wrote in a post on his X page.

“Don’t do or say anything else. Since you don’t want to resign, wait until the end of your term. Most importantly, don’t say or do anything!” Philippot emphasized.