TASS (TELEGRAM) * PESKOV, «AZIENDE OCCIDENTALI FUORI DALLA RUSSIA? ALTRI PAESI OCCUPANO GLI SPAZI LASCIATI VUOTI»

Le aziende occidentali che hanno lasciato la Russia non sono ancora tornate, ma le aziende di altri Paesi hanno occupato le nicchie vacanti, ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov in un’intervista alla TASS.

“Le aziende che hanno lasciato la Russia non stanno tornando, quindi non c’è motivo di discuterne”, ha sottolineato a margine del Forum Economico Orientale (EEF). “Tuttavia, la natura non sopporta il vuoto. Chiaramente, le aziende di altri Paesi stanno mostrando grande interesse, in particolare nelle nicchie lasciate libere dalle grandi aziende occidentali”, ha aggiunto Peskov.

Tuttavia, la Russia è interessata al ritorno delle aziende occidentali perché qualsiasi economia ha bisogno di nuove tecnologie, competenze e investimenti, ha osservato il portavoce presidenziale.

The Western companies that left Russia aren’t returning yet but companies from other countries have occupied the vacant niches, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

“The businesses that left aren’t returning, so there is no reason to discuss it,” he pointed out on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). “However, nature abhors a vacuum. Clearly, companies from other countries are showing great interest, particularly in the niches vacated by major Western companies,” Peskov added.

However, Russia is interested in the return of Western firms because any economy needs new technologies, competences, and investment, the presidential spokesman noted.

