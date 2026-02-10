TASS (TELEGRAM) * MACRON, «IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP DISPREZZA L’UNIONE EUROPEA, DESIDERA IL SUO SMEMBRAMENTO»

09.42 - martedì 10 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump disprezza l’Unione Europea e sta cercando di provocarne il collasso, ha affermato il leader francese Emmanuel Macron.

In un’intervista al Financial Times, ha sottolineato che l’attuale amministrazione statunitense è “apertamente anti-europea”, “mostra disprezzo” per l’Unione Europea e “desidera il suo smembramento”.

Macron ha anche riconosciuto che la strategia scelta dai paesi europei per trattare con gli Stati Uniti si è rivelata inefficace.

“Quando c’è un chiaro atto di aggressione, penso che ciò che dovremmo fare non sia piegarci o cercare di raggiungere un accordo.

Penso che abbiamo provato questa strategia per mesi.

Non sta funzionando”, ha affermato.

