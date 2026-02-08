TASS (TELEGRAM) * LAVROV, «DOSSIER NUCLEARE, PER RUSSIA E OMAN NECESSARI ULTERIORI COLLOQUI TRA IRAN E USA»

19.23 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

La Russia e l’Oman condividono l’opinione che sia necessario incoraggiare ulteriori colloqui tra l’Iran e gli Stati Uniti sul dossier nucleare iraniano per raggiungere accordi generalmente accettabili che garantiscano la sicurezza regionale, ha affermato il ministero degli Esteri russo dopo la telefonata del ministro Sergey Lavrov con il suo omologo omanita, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.

“Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov ha avuto una conversazione telefonica con il ministro degli Esteri dell’Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi”, ha dichiarato il ministero.

“Le parti hanno scambiato opinioni sulla situazione in Iran nel contesto del recente ciclo di colloqui indiretti mediati dall’Oman tra i rappresentanti iraniani e americani a Muscat”, ha affermato il ministero. “Le parti hanno espresso un parere condiviso sulla necessità di promuovere la continuazione del processo negoziale per trovare accordi generalmente accettabili al fine di eliminare i rischi di un confronto armato e garantire la stabilità nella regione”.

Russia and Oman share the opinion that it is necessary to encourage further talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier to reach generally acceptable agreements to ensure regional security, the Russian foreign ministry said after Minister Sergey Lavrov’s phone call with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi,” the ministry said.

“The sides exchanged views on the situation around Iran in the context of the recent Omani-mediated round of indirect talks between the Iranian and American representatives in Muscat,” the ministry said. “The sides expressed a shared opinion on the necessity of promoting the continuation of the negotiating process to find generally acceptable agreements in order to remove the risks of an armed confrontation and ensure stability in the region.”