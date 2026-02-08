Popular tags:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * IRAN: «DOSSIER NUCLEARE, IL PARLAMENTO TERRÀ UNA RIUNIONE PER ESAMINARE I RISULTATI DEI NEGOZIATI CON GLI USA»

14.54 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Majlis iraniano, ovvero il parlamento unicamerale, terrà una riunione il 9 febbraio per esaminare i risultati provvisori del primo round di negoziati con gli Stati Uniti sul dossier nucleare iraniano, ha dichiarato Abbas Moqtadaei, vicepresidente della commissione per la sicurezza nazionale del parlamento.

“Durante una riunione a porte chiuse che si terrà domani, il Majlis discuterà l’andamento dei colloqui tra la Repubblica Islamica dell’Iran e gli Stati Uniti. È probabile che il ministro degli Esteri Abbas Araghchi partecipi alla riunione”, ha dichiarato all’agenzia di stampa IRNA.

Iran’s Majlis, or unicameral parliament, will hold a meeting on February 9 to consider the interim results of the first round of negotiations with the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier, deputy chairman of the parliament’s national security committee, Abbas Moqtadaei, said.

“At a closed-door meeting tomorrow, the Majlis will discuss the course of the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to attend the meeting,” he told the IRNA news agency.

OPINIONEWS ITALIA

