TASS (TELEGRAM) * EL MUNDO: «I DANNI CAUSATI DALLE TEMPESTE IN ANDALUSIA (LA REGIONE PIÙ MERIDIONALE DELLA SPAGNA) SONO STIMATI IN 4 MILIARDI DI EURO» (VIDEO)

12.11 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Secondo quanto riportato dal quotidiano El Mundo, i danni causati dalle tempeste in Andalusia, la regione più meridionale della Spagna, sono stimati attualmente in oltre 4 miliardi di euro.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency.
Damage from storms in Andalusia, the southernmost part of Spain, is now estimated to exceed €4 billion, the El Mundo newspaper reports.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency
