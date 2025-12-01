Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * CNN: «IN CALIFORNIA, QUATTRO PERSONE SONO STATE UCCISE IN UNA SPARATORIA DURANTE UNA RIUNIONE DI FAMIGLIA»

09.21 - lunedì 1 dicembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

In California, quattro persone sono state uccise in una sparatoria durante una riunione di famiglia, ha riferito la CNN.

La tragedia ha avuto luogo a Stockton, alla festa di compleanno di un bambino con 100-150 persone presenti.

La sparatoria di massa ha lasciato 11 persone ferite e il sospetto è ancora in fuga.

Video: TASS/Reuters.

///

In California, four people were killed in a shooting at a family gathering, CNN reported.

The tragedy took place in Stockton, at a child’s birthday party with 100 to 150 people in attendance. The mass shooting left 11 people wounded, with the suspect still on the run.

Video: TASS/Reuters

