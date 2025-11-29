TASS (TELEGRAM) * CENTRO DI GESTIONE DEI DISASTRI: «CICLONE DITVA NELLO SRI LANKA, 120 MORTI / 130 DISPERSI / 373.000 PERSONE COLPITE»

08.44 - sabato 29 novembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Oltre 120 persone sono morte e più di 130 sono disperse dopo che il ciclone tropicale Ditva ha colpito lo Sri Lanka, ha riferito il Centro di Gestione dei Disastri (DMC) del Paese.

“Il bilancio delle vittime registrato a causa delle condizioni meteorologiche avverse in tutto il Paese negli ultimi giorni è salito a 123”, ha riferito il centro, aggiungendo che almeno 130 persone risultano disperse.

Secondo il DMC, fino a 373.430 persone sono state colpite dall’imperversare della calamità naturale.

Più di 43.000 sono state sostituite in 488 rifugi temporanei.

///

Over 120 people have died and more than 130 others remain missing after Tropical Cyclone Ditva struck Sri Lanka, the country’s Disaster Management Center (DMC) reported.

“The death toll recorded as a result of adverse weather conditions across the country over the past few days has climbed to 123,” the center reported adding that at least 130 people remain missing.

According to the DMC, up to 373,430 people were affected by the raging natural calamity. More than 43,000 were replaced to 488 temporary shelters.