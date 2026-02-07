Popular tags:
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * ARAGHCHI, «LA DATA PER IL SECONDO ROUND DI COLLOQUI TRA STATI UNITI E IRAN NON È ANCORA STATA FISSATA»

10.15 - sabato 7 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La data per il secondo round di colloqui tra Stati Uniti e Iran non è ancora stata fissata, ha dichiarato il ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araghchi ad Al Jazeera.
“Al momento, non è stata ancora fissata una data precisa per il secondo round [di colloqui], ma noi [Teheran] e Washington riteniamo che dovrebbero aver luogo nel prossimo futuro”, ha affermato.

///

The date for a second round of US-Iran talks is yet to be set, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera.

“At the moment, a sepcific date for the second round [of talks] has yet to be set but we [Tehran] and Washington believe they should take place in the near future,” he stated.

