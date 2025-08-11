19.23 - lunedì 11 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ungheria ha assicurato alla Russia che farà del suo meglio per ostacolare i tentativi dell’Unione Europea di rovinare il successo dell’incontro del 15 agosto tra i Presidenti russo e statunitense Vladimir Putin e Donald Trump, ha dichiarato il Ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjarto dopo una conversazione con il Primo Vice Primo Ministro russo Denis Manturov. “Questo pomeriggio, abbiamo discusso al telefono con il Primo Vice Primo Ministro della Russia Denis Manturov le condizioni politico-internazionali in vista del summit”, ha detto su Facebook. “L’Ungheria è interessata al successo del summit, forniremo tutto il supporto necessario e faremo di tutto per impedire che Bruxelles renda il summit impossibile e difficile.”

///

Hungary has assured Russia that it will do its best to thwart attempts by the European Union to spoil the success of an August 15 meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after a talk with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

“This afternoon, we discussed by phone with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov the international political conditions leading up to the summit,” he said on Facebook.

“Hungary is interested in the success of the summit, we will provide it with all necessary support and do everything to prevent Brussels from making the summit impossible and difficult.”