Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * «LE BRIGATE AL-QASSAM DI HAMAS APERTE A COOPERARE CON LA CROCE ROSSA, AIUTI UMANITARI PER GLI OSTAGGI IN PREPARAZIONE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
21.32 - domenica 3 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le Brigate Al-Qassam, ala armata di Hamas, hanno dichiarato di essere aperte alla cooperazione con il Comitato Internazionale della Croce Rossa (CICR) per le questioni relative alla consegna di aiuti umanitari agli ostaggi. Un comunicato del portavoce dell’ala armata di Hamas, Abu Ubaida, pubblicato sul canale Telegram di Hamas, ha confermato che le Brigate Al-Qassam sono pronte a impegnarsi positivamente e a rispondere a qualsiasi richiesta della Croce Rossa per portare cibo e medicine agli ostaggi.

///

Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has said that it is open to cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on issues of delivering humanitarian aid to hostages. “Al-Qassam Brigades are ready to ready to positively engage and respond to any request by the Red Cross to bring food and medicine to the hostages,” according to a statement by the spokesman for the Hama’s armed wing, Abu Ubaida, which was posted on the Hamas Telegram channel.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.