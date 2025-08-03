TASS * «LE BRIGATE AL-QASSAM DI HAMAS APERTE A COOPERARE CON LA CROCE ROSSA, AIUTI UMANITARI PER GLI OSTAGGI IN PREPARAZIONE»

21.32 - domenica 3 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le Brigate Al-Qassam, ala armata di Hamas, hanno dichiarato di essere aperte alla cooperazione con il Comitato Internazionale della Croce Rossa (CICR) per le questioni relative alla consegna di aiuti umanitari agli ostaggi. Un comunicato del portavoce dell’ala armata di Hamas, Abu Ubaida, pubblicato sul canale Telegram di Hamas, ha confermato che le Brigate Al-Qassam sono pronte a impegnarsi positivamente e a rispondere a qualsiasi richiesta della Croce Rossa per portare cibo e medicine agli ostaggi.

///

Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has said that it is open to cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on issues of delivering humanitarian aid to hostages. “Al-Qassam Brigades are ready to ready to positively engage and respond to any request by the Red Cross to bring food and medicine to the hostages,” according to a statement by the spokesman for the Hama’s armed wing, Abu Ubaida, which was posted on the Hamas Telegram channel.