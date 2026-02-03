Popular tags:
Popular tags:
Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

ROBERTA METSOLA * (X.COM): «A DIECI ANNI DAL REFERENDUM SULLA BREXIT, L’EUROPA ED IL REGNO UNITO DEVONO TROVARE UN NUOVO MODO DI COLLABORARE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
19.27 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

A dieci anni dal referendum sulla Brexit, l’Europa e il Regno Unito devono superare i fantasmi del passato e trovare un nuovo modo di collaborare. Questo è il realismo pragmatico di cui abbiamo bisogno oggi nel mondo.

///
A decade on from the Brexit referendum, Europe and the United Kingdom need to move forward from the ghosts of the past and find a new way of working together.

That’s the pragmatic realism we need to see more of in today’s world.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.