ROBERTA METSOLA * (X.COM): «A DIECI ANNI DAL REFERENDUM SULLA BREXIT, L’EUROPA ED IL REGNO UNITO DEVONO TROVARE UN NUOVO MODO DI COLLABORARE»

19.27 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

A dieci anni dal referendum sulla Brexit, l’Europa e il Regno Unito devono superare i fantasmi del passato e trovare un nuovo modo di collaborare. Questo è il realismo pragmatico di cui abbiamo bisogno oggi nel mondo.

A decade on from the Brexit referendum, Europe and the United Kingdom need to move forward from the ghosts of the past and find a new way of working together.

That’s the pragmatic realism we need to see more of in today’s world.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Roberta Metsola