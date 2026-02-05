MILANO CORTINA 2026 * : «SPORT MEETS FASHION»

12.00 - giovedì 5 febbraio 2026

**Sport incontra la moda in vista dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali di Milano Cortina 2026**

**La IOC Olympic Games Winter Fashion Showcase celebra l’innovazione e lo stile olimpico**

Milan, 5 February 2026 – The worlds of sport and fashion came together ahead of the Olympic Winter Games. The IOC Olympic Games Winter Fashion Showcase, held at Clubhouse 26 in Milano, offered a first glimpse of the uniforms, performance wear, and Opening Ceremony outfits that athletes from around the world will wear on and off the field of play.

The event celebrated the intersection of innovation and style, highlighting how cutting-edge performance technology blends with each team’s unique aesthetic. Olympians themselves walked the runway, presenting snapshots from National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and demonstrating the artistry, functionality, and style that define the modern Winter Games.

A special highlight of the showcase was a collection of 26 one-off designs created by students from Milano’s renowned Accademia di Brera. Inspired by winter sports movements, vintage Cortina d’Ampezzo posters, heritage Olympic kits, and the Olympic rings, these designs connected tradition with contemporary creativity, reflecting the spirit of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The designs were worn by students from MD Model Academy, linking emerging talent with the legacy of Milano Cortina 2026.

The Olympic Collection was also unveiled at the showcase, featuring everyday style inspired by the Games. From a modern micro-fleece quarter-zip to a lightweight sateen off-white jacket, the collection blends sporting spirit with contemporary fashion, celebrating the Olympic rings and the distinctive Olympic colour palette.

With 2,900 athletes representing 92 National Olympic Committees, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are set to be a dazzling celebration of sport, style, and Italian creativity. The Games officially kick off on 6 February 2026 with a truly unforgettable Opening Ceremony, with tickets still available for this spectacular event and other thrilling competitions. Fans worldwide will have the chance to experience the excitement, elegance, and warm hospitality of Milano Cortina 2026, whether through official broadcasters, immersive city experiences, or ticketed venues.