ZELENSKYY * (X.COM) : «RINGRAZIO ISRAELE, SOLIDALE CON L’UCRAINA NELLA GIORNATA DELL’INDIPENDENZA»

10.21 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ringrazio sinceramente il Presidente di Israele @Isaac_Herzog per le sue premurose congratulazioni in occasione della Giornata dell’Indipendenza dell’Ucraina, nonché per le parole di solidarietà da parte sua e del popolo di Israele.

Apprezziamo il legame tra le nostre nazioni e rimaniamo impegnati a rafforzare i nostri legami in vari settori.

La First Lady Olena ed io siamo particolarmente grati a sua moglie, Michal, per il suo sostegno ai bambini e alle famiglie ucraine.

///
I sincerely thank President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog for his thoughtful congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day, as well as for the words of solidarity from you and the people of Israel.

We value the bond between our nations and remain committed to strengthening our ties across various sectors.

First Lady Olena and I are particularly grateful to your wife, Michal, for her support of Ukrainian children and families.

