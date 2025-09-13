ZELENSKYY * (X.COM) : «PUTIN NON CREDE NELL’EUROPA, SCOMMETTE SULLA CORRUZIONE GLOBALE»

12.34 - sabato 13 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Putin non crede nell’Europa, nell’America, nell’Occidente.

Quindi fa la guerra.

Crede nella Cina, nell’Iran, nella Corea del Nord e cerca di stipulare trattati strategici con loro.

Scommette che il denaro corromperà tutti e comprerà l’indulgenza.

Il suo piano: cercare di comprare l’indulgenza e continuare la guerra.

La domanda è: chi compra?

///

Putin doesnʼt believe in Europe, America, the West.

So he wages war.

He believes in China, Iran, North Korea, seeks strategic treaties there.

He bets money will corrupt everyone and buy indulgence.

His plan: try to buy indulgence and continue the war.

Question is: whoʼs buying?

TWEET ORIGINALE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський