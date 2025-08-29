ZELENSKYY * (X.COM) : «DIFENDO L’UCRAINA, RINGRAZIO OGNI FAMIGLIA CHE HA CRESCIUTO QUESTI EROI»

17.25 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La forza del nostro Stato è la migliore testimonianza dell’eroismo dei suoi guerrieri – è e rimarrà tale, indipendentemente dal tempo che passa.

Oggi ho espresso la mia gratitudine agli Eroi dell’Ucraina, alle famiglie dei nostri Eroi caduti e ho consegnato i certificati per gli appartamenti.

Ringrazio i guerrieri ucraini.

Ringrazio ogni famiglia che ha cresciuto questi eroi dell’Ucraina.

Ringrazio tutti coloro che hanno difeso l’Ucraina nelle battaglie dal 2014 e continuano a difenderla nella guerra a tutto campo.

Noi difenderemo sicuramente l’Ucraina.

///

The strength of our state is the best testament to the heroism of its warriors – it is and will remain so, no matter how much time passes.

Today, I expressed my gratitude to the Heroes of Ukraine, to the families of our fallen Heroes, and presented certificates for apartments.

I thank the Ukrainian warriors.

I thank every family that has raised such heroes of Ukraine.

I thank everyone who has defended Ukraine in battles since 2014 and continues to defend it in the full-scale war.

We will most certainly defend Ukraine.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський