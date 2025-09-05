ZELENSKY * (X.COM) : «UN FORTE ESERCITO UCRAINO RESTA LA GARANZIA CENTRALE DI SICUREZZA, IN GUERRA ED IN PACE»

07.48 - venerdì 5 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Un forte esercito ucraino è e rimarrà l’elemento centrale delle garanzie di sicurezza.

Le sue capacità – finanziamenti, armi, produzione – sono garantite ora, e dovrebbero esserlo tra un anno, tra cinque anni, tra dieci anni.

Sia in tempo di guerra che per garantire la sicurezza in pace.

///

A strong Ukrainian army is and will remain the central element of security guarantees.

Its capabilities – funding, weapons, production – that we ensure now, and should be in a year, in five years, in ten years from now.

Both in wartime and to guarantee security in peace.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський