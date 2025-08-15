ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * UCRAINA: «RAID RUSSI IN 5 REGIONI MENTRE SI PREPARANO I COLLOQUI IN ALASKA, “MOSCA NON VUOLE FERMARE LA GUERRA”» (VIDEO)

20.17 - venerdì 15 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

///

I am receiving reports from our intelligence and diplomats regarding the preparations for the meeting in Alaska. Regarding what Putin is bringing to the table. We are also receiving reports from Ukraine’s regions following Russian strikes. Sumy – a Russian strike on the central market. Dnipro region – strikes on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region – deliberate Russian strikes. The war continues, and it is precisely because there is neither an order nor even a signal that Moscow is preparing to end this war. On the day of negotiations, they are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, we’ve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength.