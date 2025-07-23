ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «INCONTRO CON L’UFFICIO DEL PROCURATORE SPECIALIZZATO ANTI-CORRUZIONE, IN UCRAINA» (VIDEO)

20.15 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ci sono stati molti incontri con funzionari governativi e rappresentanti delle forze dell’ordine, con una conversazione molto dettagliata che ha coinvolto il Servizio di Sicurezza dell’Ucraina, il Buro Anti-Corruzione Nazionale, l’Ufficio del Procuratore Specializzato Anti-Corruzione, il Ministero dell’Interno, l’Agenzia Nazionale per la Prevenzione della Corruzione, l’Ufficio Statale d’Indagine e il Procuratore Generale dell’Ucraina. Era importante per me che ciascuno di loro condividesse le proprie argomentazioni. Era importante che si dicessero a vicenda ciò che si era accumulato da tempo. Valuto molto l’accordo di lavorare come squadra e di attuare misure che possano creare un vero senso di responsabilità ineluttabile, e quindi di giustizia, in Ucraina.

Abbiamo concordato che i capi di queste istituzioni proporranno congiuntamente un piano d’azione, un piano di passi concreti che possano rafforzare lo stato di diritto in Ucraina. Naturalmente, tutti hanno sentito quello che la gente dice in questi giorni, cosa dicono sui social media, tra di loro, per strada. Non cade nel vuoto. Abbiamo analizzato tutte le preoccupazioni, tutti gli aspetti di ciò che deve essere cambiato e di ciò che deve essere potenziato.

Proporrò un disegno di legge alla Verkhovna Rada dell’Ucraina come risposta. Garantirà la forza del sistema dello stato di diritto. Non ci sarà alcuna influenza o interferenza russa nell’attività delle forze dell’ordine. E molto importante: tutte le norme per l’indipendenza delle istituzioni anti-corruzione saranno in vigore. Mi aspetto fortemente proposte specifiche delle norme legali che dovrebbero realizzarlo dal nostro gruppo di capi delle autorità di contrasto e anti-corruzione, dal Procuratore Generale dell’Ucraina. Sarà un disegno di legge presidenziale, e lo attueremo come parte della nostra strategia per la trasformazione dello Stato.

Oggi ho anche firmato un decreto per ridurre le procedure burocratiche e avviare immediatamente un audit della spesa pubblica. Mi aspetto che il governo dell’Ucraina consegni risultati concreti entro un mese, in modo che possiamo reindirizzare quante più risorse statali possibile alla difesa dell’Ucraina. Stiamo anche preparando passi significativi sulla deregolamentazione, per dare alle persone più libertà. Lo realizzeremo sicuramente. E ringrazio tutti coloro che sostengono questi sforzi.

E ciò che rimarrà più importante è non perdere la nostra unità nazionale, porre fine alla guerra, fermare questo male russo e assicurare una pace dignitosa per l’Ucraina. Ed esattamente come tutti lo immaginiamo: come parte a pieno titolo dell’Europa. Lo realizzeremo. Gloria all’Ucraina

///

There were many meetings with government officials and representatives of law enforcement agencies – with a very detailed conversation involving the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the State Bureau of Investigation, and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General. It was important to me that each of them share their arguments. It was important that they tell each other what had long been building up. I really value the agreement to work as a team, and to implement measures that can truly create a sense of unavoidable accountability, and therefore justice, in Ukraine.

We agreed that the heads of these institutions will jointly propose an action plan – a plan of concrete steps that can strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine. Of course, everyone has heard what people are saying these days – what they are saying on social media, to each other, on the streets. It’s not falling on deaf ears. We’ve analyzed all the concerns, all the aspects of what needs to be changed and what needs to be stepped up.

I will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will be the response. It will ensure the strength of the rule of law system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement. And very importantly: all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place. I strongly expect specific proposals of the legal norms that should make it happen from our group of heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This will be a presidential bill, and we will implement it as part of our strategy for the transformation of the state.

Also today, I signed a decree to reduce bureaucratic procedures and immediately launch an audit of public spending. I expect the Government of Ukraine to deliver concrete results within a month – so that we can redirect as many state resources as possible to Ukraine’s defense. We are also preparing meaningful steps on deregulation – to give people more freedom. We will definitely make it all happen. And I thank everyone who supports these efforts.

And what will remain most important is not losing our national unity, ending the war, stopping this Russian evil, and securing a dignified peace for Ukraine. And exactly as we all envision it – as a full-fledged part of Europe. We’ll make it happen. Glory to Ukraine!