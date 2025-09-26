ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «IL NOSTRO TEAM HA REALIZZATO PIÙ DI 30 EVENTI, TRA CUI I COLLOQUI TRUMP ED UN INCONTRO TRA LE FIRST LADY»

11.14 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Giorni importanti negli Stati Uniti.

Il nostro team ha realizzato più di 30 eventi, tra cui colloqui produttivi con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e un incontro tra le First Lady dell’Ucraina e degli Stati Uniti.

Decine di incontri con i leader per la pace, il rafforzamento della cooperazione esistente e la costruzione di nuovi legami.

Il Vertice Internazionale della Piattaforma Crimea, tenutosi per la prima volta su un palcoscenico globale, ha riunito i rappresentanti di oltre 60 Paesi.

Il Vertice della Coalizione Internazionale per il Ritorno dei Bambini Ucraini, convocato a livello di leader, ha riunito oltre 40 delegazioni partecipanti.

Ci sono stati incontri con organizzazioni e aziende, oltre a importanti eventi dedicati alle sfide globali di oggi, al percorso verso la pace e la prosperità nel mondo e alle questioni educative.

Questo lavoro ha un unico scopo: la forza del nostro Paese.

Forza che ci aiuterà a proteggere il nostro popolo.

La forza che ci aiuterà a porre fine alla guerra e a ripristinare una pace reale e affidabile.

L’Ucraina è grata a tutti i cuori premurosi, a tutti i Paesi e ai leader disposti ad aiutarci.

Grazie per sostenere i nostri bambini, i guerrieri ucraini e i nostri cittadini.

Grazie a tutte le persone in Ucraina – in prima linea, nei posti di combattimento e nelle missioni – a tutti coloro che combattono per noi, per l’Ucraina e per i nostri interessi nazionali.

Difenderemo sicuramente l’Ucraina.

///

Important days in the United States.

Our team carried out more than 30 events, including productive talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and a meeting between the First Ladies of Ukraine and the United States.

Dozens of meetings with leaders for the sake of peace, strengthening existing cooperation, and building new ties.

The International Crimea Platform Summit, held for the first time on a global stage, brought together representatives of more than 60 countries.

The Summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, convened at the leaders’ level, gathered over 40 delegations participating.

There were meetings with organisations and businesses, as well as important events dedicated to today’s global challenges, the path to peace and prosperity in the world, and educational issues.

This work serves one purpose – our country’s strength.

Strength that will help us protect our people.

Strength that will help us end the war and restore a real and reliable peace.

Ukraine is grateful to every caring heart, to all countries and leaders willing to help us.

Thank you for supporting our children, Ukrainian warriors, and our citizens.

Thank you to each and every person in Ukraine – on the front line, at combat posts, and on missions – everyone who fights for us, for Ukraine, and for our national interests.

We will surely defend Ukraine.