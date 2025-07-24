ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «HO PORTATO ALLA VERKHOVNA RADA IL MIO DISEGNO DI LEGGE, PER GARANTIRE INDIPENDENZA E TRASPARENZA» (VIDEO)

21.30 - giovedì 24 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian interference is kept out. Everyone who has access to state secrets – and this includes not only the NABU and SAPO, but also the SBI, our National Police – must undergo lie detector tests. And these must be regular checks. The bill also contains provisions to prevent various abuses. The text of the bill was discussed with partners, law enforcement agencies, and representatives of the NABU and SAPO. There were many proposals from our partners to involve European experts – from the UK, Germany, and the EU. I instructed our Government officials to present the bill to all our partners and to engage all necessary expert capabilities. And of course, it is important that Ukrainians are responding with such dignity to everything that’s happening. Ukraine is a country of people who don’t look away. I thank everyone who is fighting for our state, who is working for Ukraine. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!