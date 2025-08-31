ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «FRONTE DONETSK-POKROVS, DIFESA ATTIVA E RESISTENZA QUOTIDIANA DELLE FORZE ARMATE»

21.22 - domenica 31 agosto 2025

Ci sono stati rapporti dall’esercito sulla situazione al fronte.

Innanzitutto, sulla direzione Donetsk – Pokrovsk e altri settori chiave.

Stiamo mantenendo le nostre posizioni, e ciò che più conta è che si tratta di una difesa attiva – stiamo distruggendo l’occupante ogni singolo giorno.

Ringrazio tutte le nostre unità per la loro resilienza e precisione.

Stiamo anche lavorando per garantire che il nostro esercito sia completamente rifornito di tutto il necessario per l’autunno.

Ci saranno incontri, impegni con i nostri partner – stiamo pianificando una settimana diplomatica molto attiva.

There were reports from the military on the situation at the front.

First and foremost, about the Donetsk direction – Pokrovsk and other key sectors.

We are holding our positions, and what matters most is that this is active defense – we are destroying the occupier every single day.

I thank each of our units for their resilience and precision.

We are also working to ensure that our army is fully supplied with everything necessary for the autumn.

There will be meetings, engagement with our partners – we are planning a very active diplomatic week.