ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «CONTROFFENSIVA A DONETSK, I RUSSI HANNO SUBITO GRAVI PERDITE»

21.25 - venerdì 19 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ci sono stati rapporti militari, anche da parte del Comandante in Capo. La nostra operazione controffensiva nella regione di Donetsk – settori di Pokrovsk e Dobropillia – continua. Per i russi, era uno degli assi più importanti della loro offensiva, ma non sono riusciti a montare un’offensiva su larga scala – il nostro esercito sta distruggendo le loro forze.

I russi hanno subito gravi perdite, e il fondo di scambio del nostro Stato è stato notevolmente rimpinguato – ogni giorno si aggiungono nuovi prigionieri di guerra russi. Voglio ringraziare tutte le nostre unità coinvolte: la 79esima e l’82esima Brigata d’Assalto Aereo, le nostre unità d’assalto – il 1°, 33°, 225° e 425° Reggimento d’Assalto e la 14esima Brigata della Guardia Nazionale. Grazie, guerrieri! A Kupyansk e nelle aree circostanti, stiamo difendendo le nostre posizioni – ringrazio tutte le brigate. Inoltre, ci saranno i nostri nuovi attacchi profondi come rappresaglia alle azioni della Russia.

///

There were military reports, including from the Commander-in-Chief.

Our counteroffensive operation in the Donetsk region – Pokrovsk and Dobropillia sectors – continues.

For the Russians, it was one of the most important axes of their offensive, but they failed to mount a full-scale offensive there – our army is destroying their forces.

The Russians have suffered heavy losses, and our state’s exchange fund has been significantly replenished – every day adds new Russian prisoners of war.

I want to thank all our units involved: the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades, our assault units – the 1st, 33rd, 225th, and 425th Assault Regiments, and the 14th National Guard Brigade.

Thank you, warriors!

In Kupyansk and the surrounding areas, we are defending our positions – I thank all the brigades.

Also, there will be our new deep strikes in retaliation to Russia’s actions.