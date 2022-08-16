WWW.POLITICO.EU * THE ELECTION ON SEPTEMBER 25: « IS LIKELY TO PRODUCE A TRIUMPHANT RIGHT-WING COALITION, WITH BERLUSCONI AS THE KINGMAKER »

10.35 - martedì 16 agosto 2022

Il rischio di astensionismo è molto alto. Questa è una delle ragioni – non la più importante, naturalmente – per le quali avremmo preferito che il governo Draghi potesse continuare fino alla fine naturale della legislatura, e si andasse a votare nella primavera del 2023. Non è stato possibile, per il comportamento irresponsabile dei Cinque Stelle e per le manovre ambigue del Partito Democratico. E quindi non è rimasta altra soluzione che ridare la parola al popolo sovrano, cosa che in un paese libero costituisce l’essenza della democrazia e quindi non è mai un male.

“The risk of abstention is very high. For this reason, which is not the most important naturally, we would have preferred that the Draghi government continue until the natural end of the legislature with elections in 2023. This wasn’t possible because of the irresponsible behaviour of the 5star and the ambiguous manoeuvres of the Democrats. And therefore there was no other solution but to give the vote back to the people which in a free country constitutes the essenze of democray and therefore is never a bad thing.”

Il centro-destra italiano per esempio è dato vincente in tutti i sondaggi, ma non ha nulla a che spartire con movimenti populisti di estrema destra che hanno successo in altri Paesi europei. Noi – ma anche i nostri alleati – siamo un centro-destra europeo, occidentale, atlantico, che ha come unico riferimento la democrazia liberale.

The center right is seen as winning in all the polls, but it has nothing to do with extreme right movements in other european countries. We, but also our allies, are pro-Europe, pro-West, pro-NATO, with liberal democracy as our only reference point.

Perché i miei genitori mi hanno insegnato che quando sento forte dentro di me il dovere di fare una cosa, devo trovare il coraggio di farla.

Because my parents taught me that when I feel strongly inside me the sense of duty to do something, I must find the courage to do it.

Non parteciperei ad una maggioranza di governo se non fossi assolutamente sicuro della correttezza democratica, del senso di responsabilità, della lealtà all’Europa e all’Occidente, di tutti i nostri alleati.

I would not participate in any government if I were not absolutely sure of its democratic correctness, sense of responsibility and loyalty to Europe and the West.

Per esempio è il Partito Democratico – non certo noi – che ha appena stretto un’alleanza con l’estrema sinistra, con quelli che hanno votato contro l’allargamento della NATO a Svezia e Finlandia.

For example it is the Democrats, not us, which have just signed an alliance with the far-left who voted against the extension of NATO to Sweden and Finland.

Sono profondamente deluso. Da premier del mio Paese, io ho lavorato, in pieno accordo con i nostri alleati della NATO, per ridefinire i rapporti fra Russia e Occidente… L’accordo NATO-Russia avrebbe potuto inaugurare una stagione nella quale la Russia diventasse un partner e un interlocutore affidabile. Già allora, vent’anni fa, si capiva che la sfida sistemica del 21° secolo sarebbe stata quella con la Cina. Purtroppo non è andata così, oggi la Russia attaccando l’Ucraina ha violato il diritto internazionale ed ha portato una guerra dolorosa nel cuore dell’Europa.

I am deeply disappointed. As premier of my country I worked in full agreement with our NATO allies to redefine the relationship between Russia and the west… The Russia NATO agreement could have begun an era in which Russia became a partner and trusted interlocutor….Unfortunately it didnt go like that. Today Russia attacking Ukraine has violated international law and brought a painful war to the heart of Europe.”

Noi di Forza Italia siamo sempre stati con coerenza dalla parte dell’Europa, dell’Occidente, dell’Alleanza Atlantica, degli Stati Uniti. Oggi noi siamo con il popolo ucraino perché siamo per la libertà, come sempre.

We of Forza Italia have always been on the side of Europe, The West, NATO, the US. Today we are with the population of Ukraine because we are as always for freedom.

