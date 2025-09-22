Popular tags:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

URSULA VON DER LEYEN * (X.COM) : «SOSTERRÒ SEMPRE LE NAZIONI UNITE, DA 80 ANNI AL SERVIZIO DELL’UMANITÀ»

09.17 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Da 80 anni, le Nazioni Unite sono al servizio dell’umanità. Come abbiamo ribadito nel nostro incontro con @antonioguterres, non c’è missione più nobile. L’UE è e rimarrà il più grande sostenitore collettivo delle Nazioni Unite. La incoraggiamo ad essere audace nel guidare la riforma e la rivitalizzazione del sistema ONU. Può contare sul nostro sostegno.

///
For 80 years, the United Nations has served humanity.

As we reaffirmed in our meeting with @antonioguterres, there is no mission more noble.

The EU is, and will remain, the UN’s largest collective supporter.

We encourage you to be bold in driving the reform and revitalisation of the UN system.

You can count on our support.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

