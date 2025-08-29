Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

URSULA VON DER LEYEN * (X.COM: MAR BALTICO: «NAVE “TURVA”, BALUARDO FINLANDESE CONTRO LE MINACCE RUSSE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
17.22 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La nave Turva è un potente esempio di prontezza finlandese.

Pronta a scoraggiare le minacce nel Mar Baltico, anche da parte della flotta ombra della Russia.

Assicurando che le nostre infrastrutture chiave siano protette dal sabotaggio.

Grato alla Finlandia per la difesa degli interessi europei in mare.

///
The Turva ship is a powerful example of Finnish readiness.

Ready to deter threats in the Baltic Sea, including from Russia’s shadow fleet.

Ensuring that our key infrastructure is protected from sabotage.

Grateful to Finland for defending European interests at sea.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.