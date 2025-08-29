17.22 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La nave Turva è un potente esempio di prontezza finlandese.

Pronta a scoraggiare le minacce nel Mar Baltico, anche da parte della flotta ombra della Russia.

Assicurando che le nostre infrastrutture chiave siano protette dal sabotaggio.

Grato alla Finlandia per la difesa degli interessi europei in mare.

The Turva ship is a powerful example of Finnish readiness.

Ready to deter threats in the Baltic Sea, including from Russia’s shadow fleet.

Ensuring that our key infrastructure is protected from sabotage.

Grateful to Finland for defending European interests at sea.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Ursula von der Leyen