Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

URSULA VON DER LEYEN * (X.COM) : «LA FINLANDIA, BALUARDO DI SICUREZZA PER L'EUROPA MODERNA»

09.02 - sabato 30 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

In un mondo pericoloso, l’Europa può contare su una Finlandia forte.

Per decenni, avete coraggiosamente sorvegliato i confini dell’Europa.

Oggi ci insegna l’arte della preparazione.

Non solo attraverso la forza militare, ma anche attraverso la preparazione della società.

In a dangerous world, Europe can count on a strong Finland.

For decades, you have bravely guarded Europe’s borders.

Today you teach us the art of preparedness.

Not only through military strength, but through societal readiness.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

