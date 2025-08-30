URSULA VON DER LEYEN * (X.COM) : «LA FINLANDIA, BALUARDO DI SICUREZZA PER L’EUROPA MODERNA»

09.02 - sabato 30 agosto 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
In un mondo pericoloso, l’Europa può contare su una Finlandia forte.
Per decenni, avete coraggiosamente sorvegliato i confini dell’Europa.
Oggi ci insegna l’arte della preparazione.
Non solo attraverso la forza militare, ma anche attraverso la preparazione della società.
In a dangerous world, Europe can count on a strong Finland.
For decades, you have bravely guarded Europe’s borders.
Today you teach us the art of preparedness.
Not only through military strength, but through societal readiness.
