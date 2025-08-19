URSULA VON DER LEYEN * (X.COM) : «CHIEDO LA FINE DEL RAPIMENTO DEI BAMBINI UCRAINI, APPELLO ALLA RESTITUZIONE ALLE FAMIGLIE»

07.50 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

Il costo umano di questa guerra deve finire.

E questo significa che ogni singolo bambino ucraino rapito dalla Russia deve essere restituito alle proprie famiglie.

Ringrazio @POTUS per il suo chiaro impegno di oggi a garantire che questi bambini siano riuniti con i loro cari.

The human cost of this war must end.

And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families.

I thank @POTUS for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Ursula von der Leyen