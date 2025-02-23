UAETOUR * JEBEL HAFEET: «TADEJ POGACAR VINCE LA SETTIMA EDIZIONE DAVANTI A GIULIO CICCONE E PELLO BILBAO»

16.20 - domenica 23 febbraio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Jebel Hafeet, 23 febbraio 2025 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) ha vinto la settima edizione dell’UAE Tour davanti a Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) e Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)

2 – Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) a 1’14”

3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Vittorioso) a 1’19”

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) ha vinto anche la tappa 7, la Burjeel Stage, davanti a Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) e Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

RISULTATI PROVVISORI DI TAPPA

1 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), 176km in 3h44’04”, media 47,129 km/h

2 – Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) a 32″

3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) a 35″

LE MAGLIE UFFICIALI

Le maglie leader dell’UAE Tour sono fornite da ALÉ, con ENIT e ITALIA.IT come orgogliosi partner di maglia

Maglia Rossa, leader della Classifica Generale, sponsorizzata da International Holding Company: IHC – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)

Maglia Verde, leader della Classifica a Punti, sponsorizzata da Mubadala -Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Maglia Bianca, miglior giovane, sponsorizzata da Nakheel – Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team)

Maglia Nera, leader della Classifica Intermedia Sprint, sponsorizzata da ALDAR – Djordje Djuric (Solution Tech Vini Fantini)

Parlando pochi secondi dopo l’arrivo di tappa, il vincitore dell’UAE Tour 2025 Tadej Pogacar ha detto: “L’ultima tappa è andata così veloce perché era l’ultimo giorno per alcuni corridori che non avevano un contendente alla classifica generale nella loro squadra e volevano allenarsi per il weekend di apertura in Belgio la prossima settimana.

I venti trasversali erano adatti a creare un po’ di caos nel gruppo. Si è diviso. Noi, i corridori della classifica generale, dovevamo stare attenti. In qualche modo ha funzionato anche se all’inizio non credevo fosse la mossa giusta. Per me è stata una giornata davvero buona. Non mi dispiacerebbe andare piano in salita e rinfrescarmi, ma era una bella situazione con Rune [Herregodts] e Florian [Vermeersch] in testa.

Quando Rune si è staccato, è stato il mio momento di attaccare e andare da solo. Non volevo essere sorpreso da un contrattacco o altro. Era meglio andare al mio ritmo. Ora non prenderò parte a nessuna corsa a tappe fino a giugno, quindi dedicherò la mia attenzione alle classiche di un giorno e spero di fare bene anche lì”.

///

TADEJ POGACAR WINS THE 7TH UAE TOUR

Jebel Hafeet, 23 February 2025 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) has won the seventh edition of the UAE Tour ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)

2 – Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at 1’14”

3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 1’19”

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) has also won stage 7, the Burjeel Stage, ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULTS

1 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), 176km in 3h44’04”, average speed 47.129 km/h

2 – Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at 32″

3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 35″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the UAE Tour are provided by ALÉ, with ENIT and ITALIA.IT as proud jersey partners

Red Jersey, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by International Holding Company: IHC – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)

Green Jersey, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Mubadala -Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

White Jersey, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Nakheel – Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team)

Black Jersey, leader of the Intermediate Sprint Classification, sponsored by ALDAR – Djordje Djuric (Solution Tech Vini Fantini)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the UAE Tour 2025 winner Tadej Pogacar said: “The last stage went so fast because it was the last day for some riders who didn’t have a GC contender in their team and wanted to train for the opening weekend in Belgium next week. Crosswinds were suitable to make some chaos in the peloton. It split. Us, the GC riders, had to be attentive. Somehow it worked although at first I didn’t belive it was the right move.

For me it was a really good day. I wouldn’t mind to go easy to the climb and cool myself instead, but it was a good situation with Rune [Herregodts] and Florian [Vermeersch] to the front. As Rune pulled off, it was my time to attack and go solo. I didn’t want to be surprised by a counter attack or anything. It was better to go at my own pace. Now I won’t take part in any stage race until June so I will switch my mind to one day classics and I hope to do well there also”.