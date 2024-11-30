TIM * SPARKLE: «ACCOLTA LA RICHIESTA MEF E RETELIT DI PROROGARE AL 16 DICEMBRE IL RICEVIMENTO DI UN’OFFERTA VINCOLANTE»

20.07 - sabato 30 novembre 2024

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi oggi sotto la presidenza di Alberta Figari, preso atto dello stato avanzato delle negoziazioni in corso con il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze e Retelit S.p.A. per l’acquisto di TI Sparkle S.p.A., ha acconsentito alla richiesta di questi ultimi di prorogare al 16 dicembre 2024 il termine per il ricevimento di una offerta vincolante.

TIM: MEF AND RETELIT’S REQUEST TO EXTEND UNTIL 16 DECEMBER THE RECEIPT OF A BINDING OFFER ON SPARKLE ACCEPTED

TIM’s Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari, took note of the advanced state of negotiations in progress with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Retelit S.p.A. for the acquisition of TI Sparkle S.p.A., and agreed to the latter’s request to extend the deadline for receipt of a binding offer to 16 December 2024.