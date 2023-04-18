TIM * CESSIONE NETCO: “ RICEVUTE DUE OFFERTE,DA CDP EQUITY SPA E MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS (EUROPE) LIMITED “

21.33 - martedì 18 aprile 2023

TIM: RICEVUTE DUE OFFERTE NELL’AMBITO DEL PROCESSO COMPETITIVO PER LA CESSIONE DI NETCO

TIM comunica che, nell’ambito del processo competitivo relativo a Netco, in data odierna sono pervenute due nuove offerte non vincolanti presentate, rispettivamente, dal consorzio formato da CdP Equity S.p.A. e Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, che agisce per conto di un gruppo di fondi di investimenti gestiti o assistiti dal gruppo Macquarie, e da Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”).

Le due offerte non vincolanti saranno esaminate dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM nella riunione programmata per il prossimo 4 maggio, previa istruttoria del Comitato Parti Correlate.

*

TIM: TWO OFFERS RECEIVED AS PART OF THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCESS FOR THE PURCHASE OF NETCO

TIM announces that, as part of the competitive bidding process relating to Netco, two new non-binding offers have been received today, respectively submitted by the consortium formed by CdP Equity S.p.A. and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie Group, and by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (‘KKR’).

The two non-binding offers will be examined by TIM’s Board of Directors at the meeting scheduled for 4 May next, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee.